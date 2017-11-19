Bills' Charles Clay: Could play Sunday

Bills head coach Sean McDermott is optimistic Clay (knee) will play Sunday against the Chargers, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Clay was limited in practice Thursday and Friday, but with no reported setbacks in his knee after returning from a three-game absence following a knee scope, it appears he should be good to go Sunday.

