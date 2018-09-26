Bills' Charles Clay: Dealing with shoulder and hip injuries

Clay was limited at Wednesday's practice due to shoulder and hip issues, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

Clay has never been a stranger to the injury report, though because his latest setback isn't related to his chronic knee issues and because he was able to get through a limited practice, it's assumed that he'll be ready to play when Sunday's game against the Packers arrives. The tight end has been a disappointment through the Bills' first three games, managing only four receptions for 47 yards on eight targets.

