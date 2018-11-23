Bills' Charles Clay: Doubtful for Week 12

Clay (hamstring) will be listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

Clay will not practice Friday, which has been the case for him all week, and it looks like he will remain sidelined despite the Bills coming off a bye. Jason Croom and Logan Thomas are in line to handle the tight end duties for the Bills once again.

