Bills' Charles Clay: Downgraded to non-participant

Clay (shoulder) was listed as a non-participant in Thursday's practice.

As was the case Wednesday, Clay was present for the Bills' practice session Thursday while donning a non-contact jersey. It was believed Clay's activity would translate to a limited participation tag for the second straight day, so it's somewhat concerning that the Bills downgraded his listing. Clay's availability for the Week 4 matchup with the Packers now looks more questionable than it initially did, a less-than-ideal development with fellow tight end Jason Croom (knee) also banged up.

