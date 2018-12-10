Bills' Charles Clay: Draws season-low snap share

Clay caught one of his two targets for six yards Sunday in the Bills' 27-23 loss to the Jets.

Though the Bills were without one of the three tight ends on their roster in Jason Croom (groin), Clay still only played 42 of the team's 76 offensive snaps. That translated to a season-low 55 percent offensive snap share for the 29-year-old, who could continue to lose work to Croom and Logan Thomas over the final three weeks as the Bills look to open up opportunities for their younger options at the position. Clay is under contract through 2019 and carries a $9 million cap hit, but his shaky health and diminishing production could result in him getting cut this offseason.