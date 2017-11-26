Bills' Charles Clay: Expected to face Chiefs
Clay (knee) is expected to play Sunday against Kansas City, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.
Clay was limited in practice all week, but he apparently did enough to play Sunday. The return of Tyrod Taylor under center helps his fantasy prospects, though his upside is still touchdown dependent.
