Bills' Charles Clay: Fails to practice Wednesday

Clay (knee) didn't participate in the Bills' practice Wednesday, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

The Bills still seem to be viewing Clay as week-to-week following knee surgery, so he looks bound to miss a second straight game Sunday against the Raiders. Nick O'Leary started in Clay's place in the Week 7 win over the Buccaneers, hauling in both of his targets for 58 yards.

