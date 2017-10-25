Bills' Charles Clay: Fails to practice Wednesday
Clay (knee) didn't participate in the Bills' practice Wednesday, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.
The Bills still seem to be viewing Clay as week-to-week following knee surgery, so he looks bound to miss a second straight game Sunday against the Raiders. Nick O'Leary started in Clay's place in the Week 7 win over the Buccaneers, hauling in both of his targets for 58 yards.
More News
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Parker improving
DeVante Parker could be back on the field, finally, while Martavis Bryant doesn't look likely...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire: Bye help
With six teams on a bye, finding good players could be tough this week. But Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Week 8 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Six teams are on bye in each of the next two weeks and the waiver wire isn't rich with free-agent...
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Lynch appeal denied: Who to add?
With the Raiders set to go with a running back by committee in Week 8, who should Fantasy owners...