Bills' Charles Clay: Good to go against Miami

Clay (knee) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Dolphins after practicing fully Friday.

Clay is coming off back-to-back quiet efforts, but working his favor is that the weather conditions for Sunday's home game against his former team won't nearly as challenging as the snow that turned Week 14's 13-7 win over the Colts into a run-driven affair. Moreover, the return to action of QB Tyrod Taylor figures to help Clay, who could end up being a key target in Week 15, with the Bills' top wideout, Kelvin Benjamin, still dealing with knee soreness.