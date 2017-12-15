Bills' Charles Clay: Good to go against Miami
Clay (knee) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Dolphins after practicing fully Friday.
Clay is coming off back-to-back quiet efforts, but working his favor is that the weather conditions for Sunday's home game against his former team won't nearly as challenging as the snow that turned Week 14's 13-7 win over the Colts into a run-driven affair. Moreover, the return to action of QB Tyrod Taylor figures to help Clay, who could end up being a key target in Week 15, with the Bills' top wideout, Kelvin Benjamin, still dealing with knee soreness.
More News
-
Bills' Charles Clay: Set for limited practice Wednesday•
-
Bills' Charles Clay: Pair of receptions in win•
-
Bills' Charles Clay: Returns to a full practice•
-
Bills' Charles Clay: Unable to practice Wednesday•
-
Bills' Charles Clay: Another limited practice on tap•
-
Bills' Charles Clay: Modest role in loss•
-
Week 15 RB sleepers
Don't look now, but Jonathan Stewart has actually become a reliable Fantasy running back. Can...
-
Week 15 QB sleepers
Carson Wentz might be lost for the season with a torn ACL, but Jamey Eisenberg says Nick Foles...
-
What you missed: Hopkins, Fournette hurt
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.
-
Podcast: Start/Sit AFC home games
New England-Pittsburgh gets all the attention, but we're breaking down every AFC home game...
-
What you missed: Kamara, Rodgers ready?
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.