Bills' Charles Clay: Good to go this week
Clay, who was rested Thursday, does not carry a Week 6 injury designation.
The tight end is thus good to go Sunday against the Texans, but his early fantasy returns this season have been modest at best. Through five games to date, Clay has yet to score a TD and still hasn't topped 40 receiving yards. Overall, he's hauled in nine of his 15 targets for 99 yards in that span.
