Bills' Charles Clay: Grabs five passes
Clay (knee) caught five of nine targets for 68 yards during Sunday's 24-16 win over Miami.
The nine targets tied a season high for Clay, and his five catches and 68 yards were his most since going down in early October with a midseason knee injury. The veteran tight end will get another opportunity to beat up on the Dolphins in Week 17 but will have to take on the Patriots first. New England held Clay to just 20 yards in a 23-3 Week 13 win over the Bills.
