Bills' Charles Clay: Held out of practice

Clay (knee) didn't practice Wednesday.

Clay returned from a month-long absence for Sunday's 47-10 loss to the Saints, catching two of three targets for 13 yards while playing 60 percent of the offensive snaps. With no setback reported, Clay likely is just missing practice for maintenance reasons ahead of Sunday's road game against the Chargers. Nathan Peterman will replace Tyrod Taylor as the starting quarterback.

