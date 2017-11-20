Bills' Charles Clay: Held to 27 yards
Clay (knee) caught three of four targets for 27 yards in Sunday's 54-24 loss to the Chargers.
Clay has been quiet in two games since returning from a knee injury that required arthroscopic surgery, but he did at least play 54 percent of Buffalo's offensive snaps Sunday. He handled 60 percent of the snaps and caught two passes for 13 yards on three targets the previous week against the Saints in another blowout loss. Clay could push back toward his usual snap share in the 80 percent range if the Bills can avoid yet another lopsided affair Week 12 in Kansas City.
