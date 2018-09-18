Bills' Charles Clay: Ho-hum production

Clay caught two passes on three targets for 29 yards during Sunday's loss to the Chargers.

The veteran was shut out in the first game, so at least he was more involved in Week 2. Clay saw action on 69 percent of the offensive plays, while Logan Thomas was in on 31 percent of the plays and Jason Croom saw 26 percent. Clay still has a good pass-catching chops, but he's got a low ceiling and could struggle to find meaningful production in an offense that may limp along for much of the season, with a few options ahead of him in the passing game.