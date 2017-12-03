Bills' Charles Clay: In uniform Sunday

Clay (knee) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

Clay has seen both his workload and productivity pick up in each successive contest since returning from a three-game absence, having caught four passes for a team-high 60 yards in Week 12's triumph over the Chiefs. With big-bodied wideout Kelvin Benjamin (knee) out again this week, Clay figures to be firmly on QB Tyrod Taylor's radar Sunday against a New England squad that has reeled of seven straight wins.