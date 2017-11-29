Bills' Charles Clay: Kicks off week with limited practice

Clay will be a limited participant during Wednesday's practice, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

It's likely that Clay will be listed on the team's practice report with a knee injury, which has been the case in advance of each of the Bills' last three games following the tight end's three-game absence after undergoing arthroscopic surgery. While Clay may be battling some lingering soreness in the knee, it didn't seem to be affecting him much in the Week 12 win over the Chiefs, during which he caught all four of his targets for 60 yards. He also played 45 offensive snaps in the contest, his highest total in his three games since returning from the knee procedure.