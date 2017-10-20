Bills' Charles Clay: Knee getting better
Coach Sean McDermott said Friday that he is "very encouraged" with Clay's progress on his injured torn meniscus and sprained MCL, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.
Clay will almost certainly be listed as out this week, but perhaps the injury won't keep the pass-catching tight end out as long as originally feared. The Bills have a horrible passing attack, with Clay and running back LeSean McCoy the only bright spots, so they could use him back.
