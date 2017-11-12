Bills' Charles Clay: Likely to play Sunday
Clay (knee), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints, is considered likely to play, a source informed Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Clay has been sidelined for nearly a month following a procedure to address a torn meniscus and sprained MCL, missing the Bills' last three games as a result. While Clay may not quite be back to 100 percent Sunday, he was able to put turn in a full week of limited practices, which will likely be enough for the Bills to give him the green light to suit up. If that's the case, Clay would presumably take back his starting role at tight end from Nick O'Leary.
More News
-
Bills' Charles Clay: Questionable for Saints•
-
Bills' Charles Clay: Limited at practice Thursday•
-
Bills' Charles Clay: Putting in practice Thursday•
-
Bills' Charles Clay: On track to return this week•
-
Bills' Charles Clay: Will be limited Wednesday•
-
Bills' Charles Clay: Status remains in question•
-
Injury Report: Updates on Hilton, Dez
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 10 kicks off.
-
Week 10 DFS plays
The New York Giants visit the San Francisco 49ers and Heath Cummings says that's where you...
-
Manning, Powell among Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, as well as daily options...
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Rawls, Peterson flop
Both running games failed to get anything going Thursday. What else happened around the league?...
-
Update: Elliott suspension back on
The latest, and potentially last, turn of the Ezekiel Elliott saga leaves him set to serve...