Bills' Charles Clay: Likely to play Sunday

Clay (knee), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints, is considered likely to play, a source informed Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Clay has been sidelined for nearly a month following a procedure to address a torn meniscus and sprained MCL, missing the Bills' last three games as a result. While Clay may not quite be back to 100 percent Sunday, he was able to put turn in a full week of limited practices, which will likely be enough for the Bills to give him the green light to suit up. If that's the case, Clay would presumably take back his starting role at tight end from Nick O'Leary.