Bills' Charles Clay: Limited again

Clay (knee) was limited for the second straight practice Thursday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Clay was DNP-limited-limited last week and still played in the Week 11 loss to the Chargers, so the odds are good he'll play in Week 12 even though the odds are also good he'll end up with a questionable designation Friday. The Bills play in the early wave of games Sunday, were Clay could be a factor in the passing game if one or both of wide receivers Kelvin Benjamin and Jordan Matthews have to sit.