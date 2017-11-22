Bills' Charles Clay: Limited at practice still

Clay (knee) was limited at Wednesday's practice.

Clay has been quiet in two games since returning from the knee injury, catching five passes for 40 yards on seven targets. Tyrod Taylor's return to the starting role is probably good news for the veteran tight end, though he'll still be tough to trust against a Kansas City defense that has surrendered a league-low 34 completions to tight ends. Clay probably isn't in much danger of missing Sunday's game.