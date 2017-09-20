Play

Bills' Charles Clay: Limited at practice Wednesday

Clay was limited at practice Wednesday due to a knee injury.

Limited practices could well become the weekly norm for Clay, though at this stage, we suspect it's simply a case of the team managing the veteran tight end's practice reps with an eye toward keeping him healthy for the long haul. Such a notion would be reinforced by Clay's full return to practice Thursday.

