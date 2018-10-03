Bills' Charles Clay: Limited at practice Wednesday

Clay (ankle) was limited at Wednesday's practice.

Clay is no stranger to the injury report, so we suspect that he'll be able to play through his ankle issues Sunday against the Titans. His 40 yards (via four catches) in Week 4's 22-0 loss to the Packers actually paced the Bills, but overall Clay has logged just eight catches (on 14 targets) for 87 yards one quarter into the 2018 season. Looking ahead, it's possible that the veteran tight end will emerge as a reliable target for rookie QB Josh Allen, but we need to see that become a pattern before endorsing Clay as a fantasy lineup option.

