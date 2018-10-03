Bills' Charles Clay: Limited at practice Wednesday
Clay (ankle) was limited at Wednesday's practice.
Clay is no stranger to the injury report, so we suspect that he'll be able to play through his ankle issues Sunday against the Titans. His 40 yards (via four catches) in Week 4's 22-0 loss to the Packers actually paced the Bills, but overall Clay has logged just eight catches (on 14 targets) for 87 yards one quarter into the 2018 season. Looking ahead, it's possible that the veteran tight end will emerge as a reliable target for rookie QB Josh Allen, but we need to see that become a pattern before endorsing Clay as a fantasy lineup option.
More News
-
Bills' Charles Clay: Will be limited Wednesday•
-
Bills' Charles Clay: Racks up 40 yards in Week 4•
-
Bills' Charles Clay: Ready to go Week 4•
-
Bills' Charles Clay: Listed as questionable this week•
-
Bills' Charles Clay: Downgraded to non-participant•
-
Bills' Charles Clay: Limited to non-contact work•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Kenny Golladay's breakout season was derailed a bit in Week 4, but he's going to bounce right...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Sony Michel and Aaron Jones have shown flashes, but not enough for Fantasy owners to trust...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 5 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
Injury updates for Gronk, Hilton
There are a lot of injuries to watch before Thursday nights game. Heath Cummings has your updates...
-
Fantasy Football trade chart, values
Our advanced computer model simulated the rest of the NFL season 10,000 times
-
Stream Bortles and McDonald
Week 5 brings a bye for the Bears and Buccaneers as well as tough matchups for the Chiefs and...