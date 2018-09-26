Bills' Charles Clay: Limited at practice

Clay was sporting a non-contact jersey at Wednesday's practice and is expected to be listed as a limited participant, Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo reports.

Clay hasn't previously appeared on the Bills' injury report this season and wasn't known to have suffered any setback on the health front during Sunday's win over the Vikings, so his limitations come as a surprise. Buffalo should offer more clarity on Clay's condition once they release Wednesday's practice report. Through his first three outings of 2018, Clay has yet to forge much of a connection with either Josh Allen or Nathan Peterman, hauling in just four of eight targets for 47 yards and no touchdowns.