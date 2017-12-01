Bills' Charles Clay: Limited but expected to play

Clay (knee) was limited for the third straight practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

This has been the method of operation for Clay since he returned from a knee procedure; in fact, he might be healthier than he's been all season. Clay will play Sunday as the Bills try to upset the Patriots, but just in case there's a setback his owners have the advantage of the Bills playing in the early wave of games.

