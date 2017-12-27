Bills' Charles Clay: Limited session Wednesday

Clay (knee) will be limited during Wednesday's practice, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

Clay's knee is an ongoing issue and the team monitoring his reps throughout the week has become the standard since he returned from a three-game absence in Week 10. He's in line to play Sunday against the Dolphins in a must-win game for the Bills, who are in the mix for their first playoff berth since 1999.

