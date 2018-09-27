Bills' Charles Clay: Limited to non-contact work
Clay (shoulder/hip) was spotted in a non-contact jersey at the beginning of Thursday's practice, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.
Clay donned the same jersey during the Bills' first practice of the week Wednesday, during which he was listed as a limited participant. It appears he'll be in line for a similar designation again Thursday while he continues to manage shoulder and hip injuries. If either issue prevents Clay from playing Week 4 against the Packers, Jason Croom would profile as the Bills' top pass-catching tight end after the team made Logan Thomas inactive in last Sunday's win over the Vikings.
