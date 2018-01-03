Bills' Charles Clay: Limited Wednesday

Clay (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Clay was able to play through the nagging knee injury in the Bills' regular-season finale, posting six catches for 64 yards on eight targets in a 22-16 win over the Dolphins. The Bills' top tight end should be ready to go for the team's wild-card matchup Sunday against the Jaguars.

