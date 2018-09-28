Bills' Charles Clay: Listed as questionable this week
Clay (shoulder/hip) returned to a limited practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers.
Clay is off to a slow start through the Bills' first three games, having logged just four receptions for 47 yards on eight targets. It's possible that he'll emerge as a reliable target for rookie QB Josh Allen, but we need to see that actually transpire before endorsing Clay as a lineup option. In any case, the tight end's Week 4 status will be clarified in advance of the first wave of games Sunday, with the Bills kicking off at 1:00 ET.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 4 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Week 4 Fantasy sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 4, including some interesting...
-
Week 4 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
TNF Recap: Rams look unstoppable
Miss Thursday's game? Chris Towers catches you up on what went down, as well as all of the...
-
Latest news: Cook a game-time call
Dalvin Cook looks like a true game-time decision for Thursday Night Football. Chris Towers...