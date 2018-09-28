Bills' Charles Clay: Listed as questionable this week

Clay (shoulder/hip) returned to a limited practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers.

Clay is off to a slow start through the Bills' first three games, having logged just four receptions for 47 yards on eight targets. It's possible that he'll emerge as a reliable target for rookie QB Josh Allen, but we need to see that actually transpire before endorsing Clay as a lineup option. In any case, the tight end's Week 4 status will be clarified in advance of the first wave of games Sunday, with the Bills kicking off at 1:00 ET.