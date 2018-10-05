Bills' Charles Clay: Listed as questionable this week

Clay (ankle) is listed as questionablee for Sunday's game against the Titans after being listed as a full practice participant Friday.

Previous reports suggested that the tight end probably wouldn't work Friday, but the Bills' final injury report of the week brightens Clay's Week 5 playing prospects. Officially confirmation of his status will arrive in advance of Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff, but even if Clay plays this weekend, his fantasy ceiling appears modest. On the plus side, he is coming off his best game of the season, having hauled in four of his six targets for 40 yards in last Sunday's 22-0 loss to the Packers.