Bills' Charles Clay: Logs another limited practice

Clay (hamstring) remained limited at practice Thursday.

With back-to-back practice appearances, Clay has a shot to return to action Sunday against Miami, the team that drafted him in 2011. If he does suit up, however, he wouldn't be a high-percentage fantasy play in Week 13. In nine games to date, the tight end has logged the modest total of 19 catches (on 31 targets) for 169 yards and zero TDs.

