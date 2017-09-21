Bills' Charles Clay: Logs full practice Thursday
Clay (knee) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.
Clay was limited in the Bills' first practice of the week Wednesday, but his upgraded status a day later implies that the knee issue (one that has lingered for a long time) isn't anything that will put him at risk of being inactive for Sunday's tilt with the Broncos. The veteran has been one of the few reliable pass catchers in the Bills' green receiving corps this season, hauling in seven of 12 targets for 76 yards and a touchdown through Buffalo's two contests.
