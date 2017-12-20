Bills' Charles Clay: Logs limited practice Wednesday
Clay (knee) was limited at practice Wednesday.
Clay was on the field for 76 percent of the Bills' snaps on offense in Week 15's win over the Dolphins, en route to hauling in five of his nine (tied for a season-high) targets for a team-high 68 receiving yards. With his practice limitations Wednesday likely linked to routine maintenance, we expect Clay to be fine for Sunday's game against the Patriots. He'll be needed too, considering the banged-up state of his team's wideout corps.
