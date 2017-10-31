Bills' Charles Clay: Long shot for Thursday
Head coach Sean McDermott said Tuesday that Clay (knee) is "going to have a hard time" playing Thursday against the Jets, Vic Carucci of The Buffalo Newsi reports.
Clay underwent arthroscopic knee surgery on Oct. 9 and hasn't practiced in the interim. However, McDermott has alternated between talking up Clay's progress and comments like the one made Tuesday. Until Clay takes part in drills, he cannot be considered a candidate to return, giving Nick O'Leary additional opportunity to start at tight end.
