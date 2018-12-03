Bills' Charles Clay: Lost chance for heroism

Clay, returning after missing two games due to a hamstring injury, caught one of two targets for nine yards in Sunday's loss to the Dolphins.

It was the catch that he didn't make that stands out, as Clay was wide open in the end zone with seconds left and the Bills trailing by four. Josh Allen's pass fluttered too much and Clay couldn't come up with it, though in fairness it would have been a great catch had he dove and help on. Clay may be close to healthy again, but with an awful 20-178-0 line on the season, he can pretty much be safely ignored in fantasy play.