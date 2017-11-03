Bills' Charles Clay: May be ready for Week 10
Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Friday that it's "realistic" for Clay (knee) to play in the team's Week 10 matchup with the Saints, The Buffalo News reports.
Clay was on the sideline for Thursday's loss to the Jets, marking the third consecutive game the tight end has missed since undergoing surgery to address a torn meniscus and sprained MCL. Since Clay has been unable to practice in any capacity since requiring the operation, he'll likely need to put forth a full session or two at some point next week in order for the Bills to sign off on his return. Prior to missing time with the injury, Clay had been the team's most productive weapon in the passing game, reeling in 20 passes for 258 yards and two scores in five contests.
More News
-
Week 9 Start and Sit: Leader of Pack
A week packed with news and trades leads into a Week 9 with six more byes. But fear not, Jamey...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Bench Alshon
Advanced computer model that's closest-to-the-hole overall tells you who to sit and who to...
-
Elliott to play Week 9; Doubts beyond
Ezekiel Elliott will be allowed to play this Sunday, but this decision raises even more concerns...
-
What you missed: Benjamin needed
The thin Bills' receiving corps took another hit in a loss to the Jets. What else happened...
-
Week 9 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 9? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...