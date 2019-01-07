Bills' Charles Clay: May not return to Buffalo

Clay finished the 2018 season with just 21 catches on 36 targets for 184 yards over 13 games. He did not find the end zone.

Clay looks nowhere near the player that was once a big problem for secondaries, as this was his lowest output since the 2012 season, production nowhere near commesurate with his five-year, $38 million contract. He still has one year left on the deal, but his numbers are so far off from what the Bills are paying for -- not to mention he's almost always on the injury report -- there's talk the Bills might let him go a year early and reboot the position.