Bills' Charles Clay: May play Week 13

Clay (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins after practicing in a limited fashion Wednesday through Friday.

Clay looks like a good bet to return to action after missing the Bills' last two contests. Considering he hasn't caught more than four balls or found the end zone even once in 2018, Clay represents little more than a dice roll for fantasy purposes if he achieves an active status come Sunday. At least he's getting healthier again, and Clay did finish the 2017 season strong after a series of disappointing starts earlier in that campaign.