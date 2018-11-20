Bills' Charles Clay: Misses another practice

Clay (hamstring) didn't participate in Tuesday's practice, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

Following their Week 11 bye, the Bills held practices Monday and Tuesday, but the team won't have to provide their first Week 12 injury report until Wednesday. With Clay still not resuming on-field work, it's expected that he'll officially go down as a non-participant Wednesday, casting early skepticism on his chances of playing Sunday against the Jaguars. If Clay misses a second straight game, Jason Croom and Logan Thomas would likely split work at tight end.

