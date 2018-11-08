Bills' Charles Clay: Misses another practice

Clay (hamstring) was listed as a non-participant at Thursday's practice.

Per Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo, Clay was spotted working with trainers off to the side during the portion of practice that was open to the media. The tight end was also a spectator for Wednesday's practice and was labeled by coach Sean McDermott as "week-to-week" Monday, so there doesn't seem to be much hope for Clay playing in Week 10 against the Jets. If the veteran is sidelined, Jason Croom and Logan Thomas would likely share snaps at tight end.

