Bills' Charles Clay: Misses another practice
Clay (hamstring) was listed as a non-participant at Thursday's practice.
Per Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo, Clay was spotted working with trainers off to the side during the portion of practice that was open to the media. The tight end was also a spectator for Wednesday's practice and was labeled by coach Sean McDermott as "week-to-week" Monday, so there doesn't seem to be much hope for Clay playing in Week 10 against the Jets. If the veteran is sidelined, Jason Croom and Logan Thomas would likely share snaps at tight end.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 things to know
Leonard Fournette and Sony Michel are working their way back, but are we done trusting Adrian...
-
Week 10 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Aaron Jones' workload has increased as the season has gone on. He's become irrepressible, and...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...
-
Week 10 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 10 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...