Bills' Charles Clay: Misses practice Sunday

Clay did not participate in Sunday's practice for an undisclosed reason, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

The Bills' No. 1 tight end was also a non-factor during Friday's preseason win over the Browns. Clay may not be dealing with a significant injury, but backup Nick O'Leary produced four receptions for 70 yards and a touchdown in place of Clay on Friday.

More News
Our Latest Stories