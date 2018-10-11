Bills' Charles Clay: Misses Thursday's practice

Clay did not practice Thursday but the reason given was a veteran rest day, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Clay's production has also taken a rest this season, as the tight end is still looking for his first score and hasn't gone over 40 yards in any game. If the Bills' reason for his absence is accurate, we'd expect him back in a full capacity Friday ahead of Sunday's game in Houston.

