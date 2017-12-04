Bills' Charles Clay: Modest role in loss

Clay (knee) brought in all three of his targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 23-3 loss to the Patriots.

Clay continues to work through a nagging knee ailment to take the field each week and has posted at least three catches in three consecutive games. However, the 28-year-old's upside continues to be capped by the erratic nature of the team's quarterback play, as he's tallied more than 31 receiving yards just once in the last five contests. With a trio of single-digit YPC figures over the last four games in tow, Clay will look to boost his production against a fantasy-friendly Colts defense in Week 14.