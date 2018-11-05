Bills' Charles Clay: More injury issues

Clay, who suffered a hamstring injury during Sunday's loss to the Bears, was labeled "week-to-week" by coach Sean McDermott on Monday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Clay rarely makes it through the season or even the practice week fully healthy, and with the latest injury it looks like he could be missing some game action. McDermott tends to label his guys "day-to-day" if they have at least a decent chance of playing in the next game, while he generally uses the "week-to-week" label for players that are expected to miss some time. We'll know more in Clay's case when the Bills resume practice Wednesday, while it can't hurt the 2-7 Bills to get a better look at younger options like Jason Croom and Logan Thomas,