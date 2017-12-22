Bills' Charles Clay: No designation for Sunday

Clay (knee) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game in New England.

Clay is three weeks removed from his last showdown with the Patriots, who contained him to his third-fewest yards (20) in an appearance this season. He is coming off a campaign-best nine targets, though, a workload that could help Clay produce if he's more of a focal point in the passing attack. Indeed, Kelvin Benjamin continues to push through a knee injury, making Clay one of Tyrod Taylor's more reliable pass catchers.