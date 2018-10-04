Bills' Charles Clay: No practice Thursday
Clay (ankle) did not practice Thursday after being limited Wednesday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Clay often plays after sitting out a chunk of the practice week, but the fact he apparently couldn't go at all Thursday leaves him sketchy for this week's game against the Titans. He's coming off his only good game of the season with a four-catch, 40-yard outing in Sunday's loss to the Packers, though he's still looking for his first score a quarter of the way through the season.
