Bills' Charles Clay: Not practicing Monday
Coach Sean McDermott said Clay (hamstring) wouldn't participate in Monday's practice, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.
Coming out of a bye week, the Bills reconvened Monday for an informal practice, but the team's first official session for Week 12 won't come until Wednesday. Another update on the extent of Clay's involvement in practice will be available on that day, but there's been little indication the tight end is ready for on-field work. While Clay was sidelined for the Bills' final game before bye Nov. 11 against the Jets, Jason Croom and Logan Thomas split snaps at the position, combining for one reception for one yard on one target. Neither would profile as a particularly appealing fantasy option if Clay is withheld from action again Sunday at home against Jacksonville.
