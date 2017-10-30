Bills' Charles Clay: Not ready to practice
Clay (knee) won't participate in Monday's practice, but Bills coach Sean McDermott did say the tight end is making progress, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Clay was spotted at Friday's practice but ultimately listed as a non-participant, and he was ruled out on the final injury report for a second straight week. Given that he suffered a torn meniscus and sprained MCL in an Oct. 8 loss to the Bengals, it will be a major surprise if the veteran tight end is available any sooner than Week 10. He probably doesn't have any real chance to return for Thursday's game against the Jets, leaving Nick O'Leary as the Bills' top tight end for a third straight game.
