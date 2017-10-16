Play

Bills' Charles Clay: Not ready to practice

Clay (knee) is not practicing Monday, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

Clay was originally expected to miss multiple weeks and we're only at the eight-day point from his injury, so it'd be a pretty big surprise if he's out there come Sunday when the Bills take on the Buccaneers. Assuming he misses this week's game, Nick O'Leary is expected to serve as the No. 1 tight end.

