Bills' Charles Clay: Officially out for Week 9
Clay (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Jets, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Clay was facing an uphill battle all along to return to action on a short week, and his lack of participation in practices Monday through Wednesday ultimately sealed his fate. With Clay set to miss a third consecutive game, Nick O'Leary will once again step in as the team's starting tight end.
