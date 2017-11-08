Bills' Charles Clay: On track to return this week

Clay, who returned to a limited practice Wednesday, is on track to return to action Sunday against the Saints.

Barring any setbacks, Clay is slated to return to the Bills' lineup in Week 10 after missing three games. He'll look to reprise the rapport he enjoyed with QB Tyrod Taylor prior to his knee injury, which led to the tight end hauling in 20 passes for 258 yards and two TDs through his first five outings in 2017.