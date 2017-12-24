Bills' Charles Clay: Only 37 yards on 10 targets
Clay turned a team-high 10 targets into just four catches for 37 yards in Sunday's 37-16 loss to the Patriots.
Clay almost scored a touchdown late in the first half, but failed to survive the ground after hauling in the ball. Quarterback Tyrod Taylor loves throwing to his veteran tight end, so Clay will be a high-floor option when Buffalo attempts to end an 18-year playoff drought next week in Miami.
